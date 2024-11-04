Watch CBS News

The music hits that Quincy Jones helped create

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones has died at 91. Jones is behind hits like Michael Jackson's historic "Thriller" album. Arnold Robinson, Jones' publicist, said he died surrounded by his family in Los Angeles. CBS News' Jarred Hill reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.