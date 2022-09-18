CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Solemnity and spectacle: Britain prepares for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Gimme shelter: Rebirth of a Cold War relic
World leaders arrive in London for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
Strong quake kills 1 in Taiwan, toppling 3-story building and derailing train
Alaska towns flooded, residents evacuated as massive storm batters state
Gabby Petito's story shines a light on domestic violence
At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado
European Union calls for war crimes tribunal over mass graves in Ukraine
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovation and Disruption Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Queen superfan dedicates entire home to monarchy
While others traveled to Buckingham Palace to pay their final respects to the Queen, this 78-year-old grandmother didn't have to leave home. Because her home, nestled in the suburbs of London, is like a love letter with four walls.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On