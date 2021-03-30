Live

Watch CBSN Live

PWC Chairman: CEOs more confident in the U.S.

Dennis Nally, Global Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers, says CEOs are showing new confidence in the U.S. and other developed economies, and less confidence in developing economies such as the BRIC nations and Africa.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.