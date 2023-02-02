Watch CBS News

Putin vows Russia will be victorious in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked the victory over Nazi Germany to justify his invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are readying for a renewed onslaught as the Kremlin tries to reshape the battlefield. Debora Patta has more.
