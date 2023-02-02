CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House votes to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says
New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed in vehicle outside her home
Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Heidi Broussard
Warner, Rubio renew call for briefing on Biden, Trump classified documents
Woman mistakenly pronounced dead was found alive in body bag, report says
Pence to meet with South Carolina law enforcement amid policing reform talks in Congress
Family awarded $10.5 million for newlywed beheaded by gate at Utah park
Wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse can proceed, judge rules
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Putin vows Russia will be victorious in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked the victory over Nazi Germany to justify his invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are readying for a renewed onslaught as the Kremlin tries to reshape the battlefield. Debora Patta has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On