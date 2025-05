Putin skips peace talks as Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams Russia for sending "stand-in props" Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace talks in Ankara, Turkey, since the war began three years ago. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be a no-show at the talks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenged him to meet face-to-face. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more.