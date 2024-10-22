Putin hosting BRICS Summit amid western sanctions, international warrant for his arrest Despite a barrage of sanctions and an international arrest warrant stemming from the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the BRICS Summit of Emerging Economies this week. The BRICS group, originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, now accounts for 45% of the world's population and 35% of the world's economic output. Valerie Hopkins, international correspondent for the New York Times, joined CBS News from Russia with more on the summit.