Putin's foreign minister says Russia "ready to reach a deal" on Ukraine In the wake of Russia's attack on Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that Moscow is "ready to reach a deal" on Ukraine, but some sticking points remain. To assess the status of the talks, "America Decides" was joined by Seth Jones with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.