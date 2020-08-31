"Punching the Air" authors discuss their novel, using poetry to cope with hate and racism Prison reform advocate and member of the Exonerated Five Yusef Salaam and award-winning author Ibi Zoboi join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their young adult novel, "Punching the Air." The book examines fighting for one's truth and humanity, in a system designed to strip Black men of both. The authors also discussed how Salaam's poems inspired the novel, and using poetry to cope with difficult topics such as racism, hate and anger.