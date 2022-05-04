Protests nationwide over Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade: CBS News Flash May 4, 2022 Protests continue around the country after the leaking of a Supreme Court document revealing that Roe v. Wade could be overturned. The court confirmed the leak but says the text was not final. The CDC is recommending travelers continue to wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling that struck down a national mask mandate on public transit. And a man who calls himself the “pro-life Spiderman” was cited after climbing San Francisco's 60-story Salesforce Tower.