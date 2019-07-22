News
Iran claims it's nabbed 17 spying for CIA, sentenced some to death
Protesters trap legislators as Puerto Rico braces for biggest protest yet
Video shows Venezuela jet "aggressively shadowed" U.S. plane
Violence escalates between Hong Kong police and protesters
Administration pauses enforcement of abortion restriction
Dems' top tier candidates emerge in crowded 2020 field
Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu stripped of title over racist tweets
Lighting strike injures 8 on Florida beach, one critically
Cheney: Trump's attack on congresswomen "isn't about race"
Watch CBSN Live
Puerto Rico braces for massive protest