Live

Watch CBSN Live

Protester attacks NYPD officer

A violent moment amid mostly peaceful protests in wake of the Eric Garner grand jury decision, as a protester strikes an NYPD officer in the head near the Staten Island Ferry entrance. Elaine Quijano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.