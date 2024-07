Prosecutors to seek new indictment against Harvey Weinstein Prosecutors in New York say they will seek a new indictment against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. They say more sexual assault accusers have come forward ahead of Weinstein's retrial. His 2020 rape conviction in New York was overturned in April by an appeals court after his attorneys argued he did not get a fair trial. He was also convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022. CBS News New York reporter Alice Gainer has more.