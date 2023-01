Prosecutors reveal Brian Walshe's alleged online searches in Ana Walshe murder case Brian Walshe was ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment Wednesday in Massachusetts. Prosecutors said Walshe killed his wife, then dismembered and discarded her body. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Mary Ellen O'Toole, a retired FBI special agent and the director of forensic sciences at George Mason University, and Beth Germano of CBS Boston station WBZ-TV have more.