Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh murder trial can try to tie ex-lawyer to alleged financial crimes The judge in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial ruled Thursday that prosecutors can present evidence that the former lawyer charged with killing his wife and son allegedly stole money. Murdaugh's lawyers said it's absurd to suggest that the allegation is linked to the murders. CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the trial, and Imran Ansari, a criminal defense attorney, civil litigator, former prosecutor and anchor on the Law & Crime Network, joined Anne-Marie Green and Janet Shamlian to discuss the case.