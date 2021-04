Pros and cons of new mammogram guidelines The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending mammograms every other year for average-risk women between 50 and 74. Women 40 to 49 should discuss testing with their doctor. But do these recommendations put less emphasis on early detection? Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Dr. Freya Schnabel, Director of Breast Surgery at NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center.