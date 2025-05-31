Watch CBS News

Proposed Gaza ceasefire deal thrown into doubt

Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, called the response from the militant group Hamas to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal "totally unacceptable," adding that it "only takes us backward." Imtiaz Tyab reports from Tel Aviv.
