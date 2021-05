Processor chip flaw affects billions of machines Two major flaws were found in processor chips made by several manufacturers last week. The problems affect chips in billions of devices around the globe, presenting significant security risks for many users and businesses. At the same time, foreign intelligence agencies are believed to be using antivirus software to spy on the U.S. Nicole Perlroth, cybersecurity reporter for The New York Times, joins CBSN to discuss what these mean for you.