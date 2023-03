Princeton coach Mitch Henderson on reaching the Sweet 16 in NCAA men's basketball tournament One of the biggest Cinderella stories in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament comes from Princeton University. The 15th-seeded Tigers beat No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri on their quest to the team's first Sweet 16 birth in school history. Princeton Tigers head coach Mitch Henderson joins CBS News to discuss his team's historic run.