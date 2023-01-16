Prince Harry book reignites conversation about monarchy's connection to slave trade In his record-breaking book “Spare,” Prince Harry addresses his family's historical connection to slavery, acknowledging that the monarchy rests upon wealth generated by "exploited workers and thuggery, annexation and enslaved people." Holly Williams reports that while members of the British royal family have expressed sorrow about their links to slavery, there has never been an official apology, and activists like Esther Stanford-Xosei are actively calling for reparations.