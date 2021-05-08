Live

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle engaged

An American is set to join Britain's royal family. Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, announced their engagement on Monday. They are planning a spring wedding. Charlie D'Agata reports.
