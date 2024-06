Pride month line dancing a lesson in inclusivity in Georgia In Alpharetta, Georgia, there is a safe space for LGBTQ line dancers. During Pride Month, a small act of inclusivity went a long way for a group of LGBTQ dancers who were embraced by a community of people looking to connect on the dance floor. CBS News spoke to members of the Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern line dancing community to learn how allyship goes the distance.