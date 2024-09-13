Watch CBS News

Previewing NFL Week 2 with 14 matchups on Sunday

Week two of the 2024 NFL season is already underway after Thursday night's AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Bills. Looking ahead to this Sunday, 28 teams will take the field. CBS Sports NFL analyst Amy Trask joins to preview the matchups.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.