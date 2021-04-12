Live

Preview: The Verdict

A wife says she shot her husband in self-defense. Police say she’s a killer. Who’s correct? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates Saturday, Jan 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. [Time approximate due to sports]
