Preview: The Storm after the Storm

Sharyn Alfonsi investigates allegations that thousands of homeowners were denied their flood insurance claims after Hurricane Sandy because of fraudulent engineers' reports. Alfonsi's report will air on Sunday, June 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
