Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: The Lost Daughter

Special night: A college student missing for 25 years -- has a Florida sheriff’s office solved one of the state’s biggest mysteries? Tracy Smith reports in all-new "48 Hours" Monday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.