Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Speaker of the House

Scott Pelley interviews House Speaker Paul Ryan about his relationship with President-elect Donald Trump and the first issues he will address after the inauguration. Pelley reports on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.