Preview: Ask Ohio

Candidates who win this state have won the presidency in every election since 1964, but with Election Day around the corner, Scott Pelley finds a state divided. Watch Pelley's report on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.
