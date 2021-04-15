Live

Preview: A Mother Accused

All new: In her only interview, a mother convicted of murder by poisoning her son with salt claims it was the hospital's mistake. Is she right? "48 Hours" correspondent Troy Roberts investigates Saturday, April, 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
