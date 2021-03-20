Live

Preview: "48 Hours" double feature

Saturday at 9: Two murdered teens - 32 years to get justice – and eight years of reporting by "48 Hours." Then new at 10: A couple killed, a daughter suspected -- could a mortgage application lead to the killer? Erin Moriarty reports.
