Pretrial hearings resuming in Guantanamo Bay for 9/11 defendants Nearly 20 years after 9/11, pretrial hearings are resuming in the case against five men accused of aiding the hijackers. The last in-person hearing was in February 2020. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined "CBSN AM" from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to talk about what can be expected from the new proceedings.