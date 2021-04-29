President Trump's Supreme Court nominee delivers opening statement More than one year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the Senate opened confirmation hearings for his successor. Judge Neil Gorsuch gave his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Democrats will have the chance to grill the president's nominee on Tuesday while many are still angry at Republicans for blocking President Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN from Capitol Hill with the latest on the confirmation battle.