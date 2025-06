President Trump's budget bill faces hurdles as Elon Musk calls it "a disgusting abomination" Billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of President Trump, called Mr. Trump's massive budget bill "a disgusting abomination" amid estimates that it could raise the deficit by billions. While top Congressional Republicans disagree, critics — including some Republicans — have expressed concern about the national debt while Democrats say it slashes Medicaid and food stamp funding.