President Trump suggests U.S. could take ownership of Ukraine's power plants amid ceasefire talks White House officials say President Trump suggested the idea of U.S. taking ownership of Ukraine's nuclear power plants during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy did not mention the idea in a statement after the call, but said Ukrainian and U.S. teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to coordinate steps toward peace.