President Trump stands by Pete Hegseth amid more Signal chat controversy President Trump is publicly standing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid scrutiny over his use of a Signal chat. It was revealed that Hegseth used his personal phone to share details about impending strikes in Yemen on a private thread that included his wife, brother and personal attorney. His brother and attorney have official positions at the Pentagon. The Defense Department doesn't deny the reports, but says no classified information was shared.