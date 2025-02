President Trump drew bipartisan criticism after he called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." CBS News' Ed O'Keefe has more.

President Trump calls Ukraine's Zelenskyy a "dictator," sparking bipartisan backlash President Trump drew bipartisan criticism after he called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." CBS News' Ed O'Keefe has more.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On