President Trump calls for release of some Jeffrey Epstein-related grand jury records President Trump says he's authorizing Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of some grand jury records from the federal investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It comes after a Wall Street Journal report that alleges Mr. Trump wrote Epstein a birthday note in 2003 that included a hand-drawn sketch appearing to be the outline of a nude woman. The president denies the report.