President Obama to meet Raul Castro

President Obama will meet Cuban President Raul Castro while in Cuba this week. They are set to discuss human rights in Cuba and improving Cuba-U.S. relations. CBS News' Margaret Brennan discusses Obama's schedule from Havana.
