Obama criticized over decision to skip Scalia's funeral A CBS News poll shows Americans are split over the president’s plan to nominate a successor to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Forty-seven percent in our poll say the president should choose a nominee this year and 46 percent say the next president should make the decision. A spokesman says President Obama will not go to a funeral mass for the late justice. Vice President Joe Biden will attend. Margaret Brennan reports.