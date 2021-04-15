Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Obama begins historic trip in Cuba

Barack Obama on Sunday became the first sitting American president to step foot in Cuba in 88 years. Obama is making the trip with family members and a delegation of corporate leaders. Margaret Brennan is in Havana with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.