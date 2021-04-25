Live

President-elect Trump reportedly declines intelligence briefings

Donald Trump is reportedly declining to get many intelligence briefings. Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow on foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, spoke to CBSN about what the president-elect's decision could mean.
