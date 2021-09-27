Democratic agenda faces crucial week as Congress ramps up efforts on key bills The House will debate President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday after Speaker Pelosi delayed the vote until later in the week. Democrats also want action on a $3.5 trillion spending package to expand social programs, while Senate lawmakers are considering legislation to prevent a government shutdown and avoid a debt default. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.