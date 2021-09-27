Live

Watch CBSN Live

Democratic agenda faces crucial week as Congress ramps up efforts on key bills

The House will debate President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday after Speaker Pelosi delayed the vote until later in the week. Democrats also want action on a $3.5 trillion spending package to expand social programs, while Senate lawmakers are considering legislation to prevent a government shutdown and avoid a debt default. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.