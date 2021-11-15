Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden to sign infrastructure bill into law today as Pelosi weighs vote on Build Back Better plan

President Biden will hold a White House ceremony to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law today. Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is signaling that the House could vote on the Build Back Better plan sometime this week. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest on that plus Mr. Biden's virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.