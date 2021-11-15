Biden to sign infrastructure bill into law today as Pelosi weighs vote on Build Back Better plan President Biden will hold a White House ceremony to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law today. Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is signaling that the House could vote on the Build Back Better plan sometime this week. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest on that plus Mr. Biden's virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.