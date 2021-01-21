Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Presidential Inauguration
Coronavirus Crisis
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Biden Administration
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: COVID-19 tops Biden's agenda on first full day in office
Watch Live: Buttigieg testifies at confirmation hearing before Senate
Recent Trump appointee at NSA placed on leave
Biden to unveil national COVID strategy
Senate confirms Biden's first Cabinet nominee
Teen beaten and body slammed at hospital, lawsuit says
Biden's limited mask mandate may not do much for the economy
Kamala Harris won't move into vice president's residence yet
Biden signs executive actions on first day as president
Biden Inauguration
Biden moves quickly to implement agenda
Full coverage of the inauguration
Biden, in inaugural address, implores Americans to "end this uncivil war"
Biden signs executive actions on first day as president
U.S. allies "greatly relieved," but also wary as Biden steps up
Amanda Gorman makes history as youngest inaugural poet
Photos: Inauguration of Joe Biden
Get to know Kamala Harris' family
Kamala Harris wears Black designers at inauguration
Trump defends his record and says "we'll be back" in farewell speech
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
President Biden lays out plans for next 100 days during first day in office
President Joe Biden signed several executive actions on his first day in the White House, after being sworn in as the 46th president. Ed O'Keefe reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue