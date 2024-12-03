President Biden in Angola, not answering questions about Hunter Biden pardon The fallout from President Biden's pardon for his son, Hunter, has followed the president on his trip to Angola where he's been peppered with questions about the move. Biden had previously said several times he wouldn't issue a pardon for his son, who was convicted of federal gun and drug charges and pleaded guilty to tax charges in California, but changed course last weekend. CBS News White House reporter Willie James Inman has more.