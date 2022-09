Doctor weighs in on Biden saying "the pandemic is over" The World Health Organization says the end to the pandemic phase of COVID-19 is in sight. But in a "60 Minutes" interview with Scott Pelley, President Joe Biden says "the pandemic is over." Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joined CBS News to talk about the president's statement and the ongoing global efforts against both COVID and the recent monkeypox outbreak.