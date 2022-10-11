Biden and G7 leaders meet virtually after multiple Russian attacks in Ukraine Russian forces launched more attacks in Ukraine following a barrage of missile strikes across the country yesterday. Today, President Biden is meeting virtually with G7 leaders to discuss the situation and how to hold the Putin regime accountable. BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega reports from Kyiv, and then Michael Bociurkiw, global affairs analyst and nonresident senior fellow at The Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.