Biden urges vaccinations as CDC warns of Delta variant The head of the CDC is anticipating the Delta coronavirus variant will become the dominant strain in the U.S. in the coming months. Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, co-founder and medical director of Goodstock Consulting and an associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.