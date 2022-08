Precautions to take against COVID-19 and monkeypox, and the possible spread of polio The CDC is expected to update its COVID-19 guidance for schools in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has declared monkeypox a national health emergency. And the New York Health Department has warned about the possible spread of polio. Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, explains how Americans can protect themselves.