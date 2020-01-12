Plane Crash In Iran
Puerto Rico Earthquake
Homeless Oakland Moms
Travel Ban
Neil Peart Dies
Severe Weather
Heroic Dog
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Defense chief "didn't see" specific evidence of Iranian threat to embassies
Joaquin Phoenix's career is filled with dark, complicated characters
Climate change could drown Venice
Warren "disappointed" by negative script from Sanders campaign
Senators say Congress to blame for not reining in use of military force
Protesters defy heavy police presence in Tehran
Saudi service members to be expelled after Florida base shooting
Volcano eruption spews smoke and ash miles into the sky
"The Price Is Right" specials coming to CBS primetime in spring
U.S.-Iran Tensions
House approves resolution to limit Trump's war powers on Iran
Full coverage: Latest stories & updates
Crisis in the Middle East: Fears of War with Iran
Mike Lee lambasts briefing on Soleimani strike as "worst" he's received
Trump claims Iran was plotting to "blow up our embassy" before strike
Pence says Americans are "safer today" after Soleimani's death
What are Iran's nuclear and military capabilities?
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Powerful storms kill at least 11 people in th...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue