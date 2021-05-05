Live

Watch CBSN Live

Powerful earthquake strikes central Mexico

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, southeast of Mexico City. Dozens have died and the search continues for residents still trapped under rubble and debris. CBS News Radio correspondent Adrienne Bard reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.